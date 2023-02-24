SonyLIV to stream second season of ‘Iru Dhuruvam’
SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks, will premiere the second season of Tamil web series Iru Dhuruvam, on 24 February. The show stars Nandha, Prasanna, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Linga and Sai Priyanka Ruth and has been produced by Applause Entertainment.
