SonyLIV to stream second season of ‘Rocket Boys’ on 16 March

Building on its local content library, SonyLIV, the video streaming service owned by Sony Pictures Networks India, has announced that the second season of Rocket Boys, will stream on 16 March. The show, based on the lives of nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, has been created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, directed by Abhay Pannu and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. It stars Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh in lead roles.

