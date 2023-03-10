Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Media /  SonyLIV to stream second season of ‘Rocket Boys’ on 16 March

1 min read . 11:30 AM IST Lata Jha
Rocket Boys stars Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh in lead roles. (Mint)

The show, based on the lives of nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, has been created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment.

Building on its local content library, SonyLIV, the video streaming service owned by Sony Pictures Networks India, has announced that the second season of Rocket Boys, will stream on 16 March. The show, based on the lives of nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, has been created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, directed by Abhay Pannu and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. It stars Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh in lead roles.

Over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms, too, are following the tried and tested Bollywood model of finding appeal in stories based on real people and incidents with biopics and documentaries. The viewing for non-fiction series on Netflix in India grew more than 250% year-on-year in 2020 and the most popular non-fiction shows included Too Hot to Handle, Indian Matchmaking, and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Documentary viewing also grew more than 100% in 2020, and Bad Boy Billionaires, The Social Dilemma, and Money Heist: The Phenomenon were the most popular documentaries on Netflix in India.

While SonyLIV’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story remains one of the most popular shows in the web space, The Big Bull, a more fictionalised take on Mehta proved to be a big opener for platform Disney+ Hotstar after its premiere.

Platform owners and content creators say while purchasing rights to document someone’s life may be expensive, the charm of real-life stories lies in their complex and layered structure. As a diverse country, India throws up plenty of examples of figures that are inspiring, whom people are curious about or who have already garnered public attention in the past.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
