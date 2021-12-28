NEW DELHI: StudioNEXT, the content creation arm of Sony Pictures Networks, said it was scaling up its production for television and digital platforms to deliver six web shows and an equal number of reality TV shows over the next 12 months. So far, the independent Sony unit has been making content for Sony's TV and digital platforms, but going forward, the studio will pitch shows to other platforms as well.

“The covid-19 pandemic delayed our plans by about six to nine months since we couldn’t shoot at all. We’ve however, used the time in writing and developing shows and you will definitely see more content coming out of our stable and more collaborations with business and production houses," Indranil Chakraborty, head, StudioNEXT told Mint.

StudioNEXT is known for co-producing shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati and Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story, and has just released the Indian version of business reality series Shark Tank. However, it has Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, the second instalment of the Scam franchise, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Farud, The Whistleblower and two more web series in the pipeline.

Chakraborty said the company does not invest in programming itself but works on a commission basis, and is, therefore, looking to scale up through collaborations like the one with Applause Entertainment that is co-producing the Scam franchise. Applause is an Aditya Birla group venture.

Shark Tank India, adapted from an American reality series, that shows entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of five investors or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their companies, has clinched varying sponsorship deals with edtech firm upGrad, e-commerce site Flipkart and automobile manufacturer KIA Motors for TV channel Sony Entertainment Television. Streaming service SonyLIV has upGrad, Acko General Insurance, Black Dog Drinking Soda, Cashfree Payments, Flipkart, and Dell Technologies in different partnership roles.

Roopam Garg, chief executive officer at media agency dentsu X India, said the show, that is likely to strike a chord with the youth, has been able to get at least a couple of large sponsors and will definitely attract more as the season progresses while integration opportunities within the programme can help drive higher revenues.

Next year, StudioNEXT’s plan is to look at web shows in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam and over time, venture into Bengali and Marathi as well. Media experts point out that broadcasters such as Sony or Viacom18 that also produces web shows through its new arm Tipping Point, are well on track to seize opportunities in the content creation business.

"It is a move in the right direction. Networks need to develop production capabilities at scale. This will help gain audience against multiple cohorts," Garg said, calling content the king in almost any form of communication.

While KBC and Scam 1992 are testimony to the company’s capabilities and skill set, there needs to be far more of these success stories and they should come at a higher frequency, he said. “Constant consumer research will be required to develop content that resonates with fast-evolving consumer aspirations. Content needs to take cognizance of media screen through which it is being consumed and who is consuming it. In-house production will help increase the pace of content and keep costs in check," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.