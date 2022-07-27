Sooraj Barjatya to release next film ‘Uunchai’ on 11 November

At the end of the 1980s, when the film industry experienced a slump due to the advent of home video, Rajshri brought out musical teenage romance, Maine Pyar Kiya, directed in-house by Sooraj Barjatya. Barjatya built on the success of Maine Pyar Kiya with other blockbusters like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain. The former remains one of the highest grossing releases in the history of Indian cinema, and won the National Award for the most popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

