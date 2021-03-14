Akshay Kumar’s action thriller Sooryavanshi has confirmed a theatrical release on 30 April, as big stars return to cinemas after a year-long hiatus. The Rohit Shetty directed film produced by Reliance Entertainment was scheduled for release last March right before the nation went into covid-19 lockdown.

“We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get...the wait is finally over! Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30 April 2021," Kumar tweeted early on Sunday about the film that remained firm on theatrical release through the pandemic despite offers for direct-to-digital premiere.

To be sure, the relaxation in seating limits to 100% across the country last month had perked up theatre owners and producers who are more confident of locking dates for new releases. If all goes well, and the covid cases graph doesn't rise, new films will hit theatres consistently, leading to a 20% jump in box office collections compared with pre-covid times, given the pent-up demand, according to trade experts. Big star vehicles are crucial for the film business that may have contracted by 67% over FY21.

Apart from Sooryavanshi, Reliance Entertainment has scheduled its sports drama ’83, starring Ranveer Singh for 4 June. Meanwhile Kumar’s crime thriller Bellbottom will arrive on 28 May, while Atrangi Re, a film directed by Aanand L. Rai that Kumar will feature in, alongside Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan will hit screens on 6 August. Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund, helmed by Sairat film-maker Nagraj Manjule, arrives on 18 June, and Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui on 9 July. Karan Johar’s production Shershaah, based on the Kargil War starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has been slated for 2 July.

Yash Raj Films will bring the sequel to its popular comedy Bunty Aur Babli, this time featuring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari on 23 April, Ranbir Kapoor’s period drama Shamshera on 25 June, Ranveer Singh’s comedy drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar on 27 August and its Akshay Kumar-led war saga Prithviraj on 5 November for Diwali.

