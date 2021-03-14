‘Sooryavanshi’ locks theatrical date as big stars return to cinemas

To be sure, the relaxation in seating limits to 100% across the country last month had perked up theatre owners and producers who are more confident of locking dates for new releases. If all goes well, and the covid cases graph doesn't rise, new films will hit theatres consistently, leading to a 20% jump in box office collections compared with pre-covid times, given the pent-up demand, according to trade experts. Big star vehicles are crucial for the film business that may have contracted by 67% over FY21.