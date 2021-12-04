Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is nearing the ₹200 crore mark at the box office, having made ₹6.25- ₹6.50 crore in its fourth week, taking its lifetime total to ₹191.05 crore, according to trade website Box Office India. This is the highest fourth week total for a Diwali release beating the ₹5.1 crore of Golmaal Again in 2017.

Movies like Sooryavanshi and Annaatthe released to coincide with Diwali had notched up near-record collections during the holiday weekend, bringing much-needed respite to India’s theatrical movie business that has been reeling from the pandemic-induced upheaval.

Earlier, the action spectacle had proven the second-highest opening-day earner for Kumar at ₹26.29 crore after his science fiction drama Mission Mangal that had made ₹28.45 crore in 2019. Box Office India said Sooryavanshi could have easily beaten the older film had it not been for continuing restrictions in some states. For director Rohit Shetty, it was the fourth-highest opener of all time after Singham Returns ( ₹31.68 crore), Chennai Express ( ₹30.48 crore) and Golmaal Again ( ₹30.10 crore).

To be sure, ticketing site BookMyShow had said the film had sold 7,00,000 tickets on the platform in less than 24 hours since pan-India advance sales opened late at night on 4 November, the day before release. The movie had hit a peak of 21 tickets sold per second on 6 November, making for the highest ever peak for a Hindi movie on the platform. The all-time high for peak sales per second on BookMyShow is held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Avengers: Endgame, both of which were dubbed and released in multiple languages.

The action film has been produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films. It is the fourth instalment of Shetty's cop universe that also includes films like Simmba and Singham and stars Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivan Bhatena, Jackie Shroff and Gulshan Grover.

