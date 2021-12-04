‘Sooryavanshi’ nears 200cr-mark at the box office

To be sure, ticketing site BookMyShow had said the film had sold 7,00,000 tickets on the platform in less than 24 hours since pan-India advance sales opened late at night on 4 November, the day before release. The movie had hit a peak of 21 tickets sold per second on 6 November, making for the highest ever peak for a Hindi movie on the platform. The all-time high for peak sales per second on BookMyShow is held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Avengers: Endgame, both of which were dubbed and released in multiple languages.