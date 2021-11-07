Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi is continuing to perform well at the box office with the second-day collection going up to ₹ 23.85 crore.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film had accrued ₹ 26.29 crore on its opening day. The the total collection of Sooryavanshi has reached ₹ 50.14 crore, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

“#Sooryavanshi crosses ₹ 50 cr… SUPER-STRONG HOLD on Day 2… Slight dip in night shows vis-à-vis Day 1 (sic)," Adarsh took to Twitter to say.

“Expect a BIGGG SCORE on Day 3, should comfortably cross ₹ 75 crore, may even touch ₹ 80 crore [+/-], PHENOMENAL... Fri 26.29 crore, Sat 23.85 crore. Total: ₹ 50.14 crore #India business (sic)," he added.

He further listed down the top contributors to the movie's earnings.

“#Delhi + #UP: ₹ 5.58 cr / ₹ 4.56 cr, #Gujarat: ₹ 5.16 cr / ₹ 5.23 cr, #Maharashtra + #Goa: ₹ 4.57 cr / ₹ 4.61 cr [50% occupancy], #Rajasthan: ₹ 1.79 cr / ₹ 1.43 cr (sic)," he said.

In a separate tweet, Adarsh stated that Sooryavanshi is trending better than Akshay Kumar's previous films that released pre-covid crisis with 100% occupancy.

Sooryavanshi was originally scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on 24 March, 2020, but was delayed after theatres were shut in the wake of the pandemic.

After yet another delay, the makers had planned to release it on 30 April this year, but the second wave of Covid-19 further pushed their plans.

On 25 September, Shetty announced the worldwide release of Sooryavanshi in theatres on Diwali, soon after the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared the reopening of cinema halls in the state from 22 October.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Shetty's cop universe, which also features extended cameo of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh – who have played police officers in the director’s previous movies “Singham" franchise and “Simmba" respectively.

Also starring Katrina Kaif, the movie is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

