Sorry I missed your text: Messaging is the new email

No, those three people didn’t walk into a bar. Instead, they were congregating in my Messages app—along with texts about appointments, 20%-off sales, two-factor codes and the whereabouts of my FedEx packages. Somewhere along the way, texting became the new email. Why? Because the last time email was truly fun was back in a 1998 rom-com. Flooded with impersonal emails, our email inboxes have become a chore. But please subscribe to my weekly newsletter!