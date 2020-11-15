Soumitra Chatterjee: Acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world

The maestro's favourite actor played the lead in masterpieces such as “Devi" (1960), a taxi driver in “Abhijan" (1962), “Arayner Din Ratri" (1970), “Ghare Baire" (1984) and “Sakha Prashakha" (1990). The three-decade camaraderie ended only with the film maestro's death in 1992. Their collaboration has often been compared to celebrated actor-director pairings such as Toshiro-Akira Kurosawa, Marcello Mastroianni-Federico Fellini and Max von Sydow-Ingmar Bergman, “… he influenced me enormously. He was one of my mentors I would say. I would not be here had he not been there," Chatterjee told PTI in 2012. He also worked with other greats -- Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Majumdar. His role as the swashbuckling villain Mayurbhan in Sinha’s "Jhinder Bondi" saw him team up with the legendary Uttam Kumar. They worked together in eight films and were known for their different approaches to cinema – Kumar, the romantic hero of the masses, and Chatterjee the intellectual, maybe more cerebral star. Chatterjee was also considered one of the first proponents of the naturalistic style of acting in Bengali cinema – a trademark of Ray's movies. His role as Kshit da, a swimming coach in the movie "Kony", with the dialogue “Fight, Kony, fight!" is still remembered as an example of indomitable spirit and inspiration against all odds.