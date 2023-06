New Delhi: Music lovers are flocking to sound tracks of web series and direct-to-digital movies, opening up a category that was so far restricted to film music and independent music released by music labels.

Music albums of web series and movies like Gehraiyaan, Shershaah, Bandish Bandits, Monica O My Darling and Qala have been big hits on audio streaming platforms in the past few months.

For the platforms, these are also cost-effective than acquiring film music of theatrical released.

“Every year, we see specific songs or even the full soundtrack from films become immensely popular among listeners. Over the last few years, this success is also coming from movies that have been released directly on OTT platforms. Shershaah and Monica O My Darling are two examples of that," said Rahul Balyan, head of music, India, Spotify.

Music from OTT content has turned popular due to the popularity of the shows and the stars, Balyan said, adding that the second season of Netflix’s Mismatched has been widely successful. Spotify’s Web Series Hits, a playlist of top songs from Indian web shows, is topped by Kaise Ab Kahein from Gutar Gu on Amazon miniTV, Aasmaan from Prime Video’s Farzi, Aise Kyun from Mismatched and Babuji Bhole Bhaale from Prime Video’s Jubilee.

On Wynk, the audio streaming app owned by Bharti Airtel Ltd, albums like Qala, Bandish Bandits, Mismatched, Aspirants,Farzi, Suzhal, Modern Love Hyderabad and Modern Love Chennai have witnessed streams on par with popular Bollywood numbers or single releases of popular artists and big banner movies.

The company said streams do well usually after the release of the web show. While some songs gain popularity on their own, if the web series has impressed the viewers, the buzz and popularity drives even more streams.

According to Kumar Taurani, managing director of Tips Industries Ltd, the pandemic played a big role in transforming the film industry and its approach to content distribution.

“Filmmakers have been presented with the opportunity to explore and release their work directly on OTT platforms. The convenience and accessibility offered by streaming services have resulted in a surge in viewership for web series and OTT movies, which in turn has extended music’s reach to a larger audience. This shift has opened new avenues and possibilities for creators to showcase their talent to a wider audience on digital platforms," Taurani said.

In India, the cost of song rights of theatrical releases is many times higher than web series, Taurani said. “Notwithstanding the fact that due to a shift in the consumption pattern and powerful music produced from the web series space, we can expect in the near future the acquisition rates to rise higher than before," he added.

Since it caters to the specific narrative and style of the series, web series music frequently differs from traditional film albums. “It has, in fact, given rise to an entirely fresh generation of artists who are pursuing independent projects, collaborating across mediums, and experimenting with their artistic expression outside the confines of mainstream films," said Sumit Ghosh, CEO and co-founder of short video app Chingari that has seen hits in music from web series like Hunter and Broken But Beautiful.

That said, due to a variety of factors, the acquisition rates of web soundtracks may differ from those of theatrically released films. Web soundtracks may have a more targeted audience and niche appeal, whereas movie soundtracks released in theatres may have a wider reach and greater commercial success, Ghosh agreed.