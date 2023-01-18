South films likely to get larger share of OTT fees

Acquisitions of digital rights of south movies featuring A-listers have ballooned substantially in the last one year, said Shahir Muneer, founder and director at Divo, a Chennai-based music and media company. “We are seeing Rs. 100 crore plus being spent on the digital rights of top southern movies which wasn’t imaginable two years ago. Titles usually don’t get sold early but due to competition and demand, producers of big scale movies are able to lock deals," Muneer said. To be sure, over the past few days, Netflix has announced the acquisition of post-theatrical rights of several large-scale southern movies backed by top studios like Lyca Productions, some that are untitled and yet to even go on floors. “These dubbed versions of these films have always done well on AVoD platforms like YouTube and Facebook so there will be surge on OTT as well," Muneer said.

