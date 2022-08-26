Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  South films regain 80% of pre-covid biz

South films regain 80% of pre-covid biz

The South Indian movie industry has recovered to 80% of its pre-covid business on the back of successive hits at the box office, said trade experts
1 min read . 10:11 PM ISTLata Jha

  • Telugu producers have agreed on an 8-week window for premieres on OTT, and asked multiplexes to cut ticket prices

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The South Indian movie industry has recovered to 80% of its pre-covid business on the back of successive hits at the box office, said trade experts.

The South Indian movie industry has recovered to 80% of its pre-covid business on the back of successive hits at the box office, said trade experts.

While Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam, starring Dhanush, breached the 50-crore mark in Tamil Nadu alone since its release last week, Karthikeya 2 (Telugu), has been a hit even in the Hindi belt. Thallumaala (Malayalam), Bimbisara (Telugu) and Viruman (Tamil), too, have emerged as money-spinners. Now, Telugu producers have agreed on an eight-week window for OTT premieres, and have asked multiplexes to reduce ticket prices to ensure the films earn more at the box office.

While Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam, starring Dhanush, breached the 50-crore mark in Tamil Nadu alone since its release last week, Karthikeya 2 (Telugu), has been a hit even in the Hindi belt. Thallumaala (Malayalam), Bimbisara (Telugu) and Viruman (Tamil), too, have emerged as money-spinners. Now, Telugu producers have agreed on an eight-week window for OTT premieres, and have asked multiplexes to reduce ticket prices to ensure the films earn more at the box office.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

“Southern film actors and producers are taking risks with lower-budget movies to help audiences recreate the habit of coming to theatres. Thereafter, it is for the audience to decide if they find the content compelling," Girish Johar, film producer, trade and exhibition expert, said, referring to Thiruchitrambalam, Kaduva and Viruman, which feature popular stars Dhanush, Prithviraj Suku-maran and Karthi, but were made at lower budgets.

The movies hit theatres only in their home states and as they were rooted to regional sensibilities, risks were lower and local audiences thronged the theatres. Bollywood flicks such as Shamshera and Samrat Prithviraj, on the other hand, not only had huge budgets, but had to be released across states to cater to wider audiences to recover the costs.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

According to a recent report by media consultancy Ormax and investment firm GroupM, Telugu cinema has seen significant growth in box office collections. In January-April, 60% of Hindi box office revenues came from dubbed versions of south Indian films like K.G.F: Chapter 2 and RRR. During this period, Telugu films contributed 27% to overall revenues, compared to 12% in 2019, while Hindi cinema’s share fell from 43% in 2018 to 38% in 2022.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.