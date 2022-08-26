South films regain 80% of pre-covid biz

South films regain 80% of pre-covid biz1 min read . 10:11 PM IST
- Telugu producers have agreed on an 8-week window for premieres on OTT, and asked multiplexes to cut ticket prices
The South Indian movie industry has recovered to 80% of its pre-covid business on the back of successive hits at the box office, said trade experts.
While Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam, starring Dhanush, breached the ₹50-crore mark in Tamil Nadu alone since its release last week, Karthikeya 2 (Telugu), has been a hit even in the Hindi belt. Thallumaala (Malayalam), Bimbisara (Telugu) and Viruman (Tamil), too, have emerged as money-spinners. Now, Telugu producers have agreed on an eight-week window for OTT premieres, and have asked multiplexes to reduce ticket prices to ensure the films earn more at the box office.
“Southern film actors and producers are taking risks with lower-budget movies to help audiences recreate the habit of coming to theatres. Thereafter, it is for the audience to decide if they find the content compelling," Girish Johar, film producer, trade and exhibition expert, said, referring to Thiruchitrambalam, Kaduva and Viruman, which feature popular stars Dhanush, Prithviraj Suku-maran and Karthi, but were made at lower budgets.
The movies hit theatres only in their home states and as they were rooted to regional sensibilities, risks were lower and local audiences thronged the theatres. Bollywood flicks such as Shamshera and Samrat Prithviraj, on the other hand, not only had huge budgets, but had to be released across states to cater to wider audiences to recover the costs.
According to a recent report by media consultancy Ormax and investment firm GroupM, Telugu cinema has seen significant growth in box office collections. In January-April, 60% of Hindi box office revenues came from dubbed versions of south Indian films like K.G.F: Chapter 2 and RRR. During this period, Telugu films contributed 27% to overall revenues, compared to 12% in 2019, while Hindi cinema’s share fell from 43% in 2018 to 38% in 2022.