South India and Hollywood, a cinematic romance

Large-scale Hollywood films such as Avatar- The Way of Water, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Top Gun: Maverick have seen over 50% of their overall box office revenues in India come from the south from specific dubbed versions. Trade experts say while there are generally more theatres well-equipped with the infrastructure to play Hollywood films in the south, the region has also extended its broader love for cinema that it watches in larger numbers than the north, to Hollywood.

