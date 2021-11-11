South Indian stars follow Bollywood names, take to web originals

“We are seeing the entire southern film ecosystem undergoing a transformative change. As we take the stories to a greater number of viewers and enable a growth in the audience base, the industry itself is expanding. There is a healthy surge with more movies, more TV shows, more digital series being commissioned, opening new avenues for both talent – actors and creators, both new and established, to reach beyond the known and explore the unchartered territories," said Manish Menghani, head of content licensing, Prime Video India. Like good content, fans also are not restricted by geography or language barriers, Menghani said, referring to the following for southern actors like Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Fahadh Faasil, Suriya, and others.