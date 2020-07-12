South Indian stars lead the way with pay cuts

In Bollywood, there are stars, such as Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, who can take home 50-60% of the overall production budget of the films they feature in. For an industry with dwindling revenues, the larger-than-life star system is set for a major change. Besides a cut in their remunerations, actors are also likely to see fewer facilities to travel with large entourages and PR teams, at least in the near future.