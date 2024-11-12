South Korea’s popular actor Song Jae Rim found dead in Seoul apartment

South Korea’s popular and renowned actor Song Jae Rim has passed away at the age of 39. He was found dead in his apartment in Seongdong district of Seoul on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The reason for his death is not known yet, although a police statement said their initial probe suggested there were no signs of foul play.

According to media reports, a two-page letter was reportedly found at the scene alongside Rim's body, although its contents are not known yet.

Rim played leading roles in several South Korean dramas and movies.

The 2012 MBC drama ‘The Moon Embracing the Sun’ gave him his big breakthrough.