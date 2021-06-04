New Delhi: Small-to-medium budget southern language films are fast lining up for direct-to-digital launch as the second covid wave keeps theatres shut, outnumbering the number of Hindi films under negotiation.

While titles like Malaysia to Amnesia (Tamil), Thank You Brother (Telugu) and Mohan Kumar Fans (Malayalam) have already started streaming, Dhanush’s Jagame Thandiran is slated for later this month with Nayanthara-starrer Netrikann and comedy Sumo also in talks with platforms. Meanwhile, the only Hindi film to have confirmed a release on over the top (OTT) platforms this year is Priyadarshan directed comedy Hungama 2.

“There is no doubt the southern industries were the first to take advantage of theatre reopening earlier this year when they even managed returns in niche, focused markets. But they have now realized this is the second year in a row that they have to wait indefinitely for clear theatrical windows after presuming the pandemic was over," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.

A film studio executive, who did not wish to be named, said the southern movie industries have woken up to the gravity of the situation late since they managed a few money-spinners earlier this year, including Telugu comedy Jathi Ratnalu, courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, Dhanush’s Karnan and Vijay-starrer Master. But the prevailing uncertainty around re-opening of theatres and audiences returning to cinemas is hitting them now and they are scrambling for digital premieres. “They were pretty confident of bringing films out around January when most Hindi filmmakers were holding back. With the covid crisis showing no signs of abating now, they’re worried. In contrast, Bollywood has been wary for a year now," the person said.

The past few films may have been initial experiments but OTTs will soon crack the code to reaching wider audiences at the right price point with hybrid or subscription-driven release models, Yusuf Shaikh, business head, feature films at production and distribution company Percept Pictures. “Piracy is an issue for films released online but platforms should soon find a way to circumvent that, besides getting a sense of what works for digital-savvy audiences. This is a way to reach out to people in every corner of the world, many of whom are passionate about Indian films and don’t necessarily have access to them in theatres," Shaikh said.

To be sure, some hesitation on Bollywood’s part to opt for direct-to-digital release for films that are ready for theatrical showcasing may stem from the tepid response to previous offerings like Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Laxmii and Coolie No.1, among others, that were slated for theatres but couldn’t hold on during the indefinite shutdown last year.

“Releasing on a streaming platform may be okay for a medium-budget film but producers have definitely realised that the numbers don’t match with what big films can make in theatres," said Sanjeev Lamba, executive producer of Hungama Originals at Hungama Digital Media. “There was a period of panic last year when filmmakers tried to cut losses and do the safest thing but now everyone’s got the nuance that only protecting your downside is not enough. Essentially, everyone’s chasing a hit," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!