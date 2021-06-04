South leads direct-to-digital film releases in second covid wave

The past few films may have been initial experiments but OTTs will soon crack the code to reaching wider audiences at the right price point with hybrid or subscription-driven release models, Yusuf Shaikh, business head, feature films at production and distribution company Percept Pictures. “Piracy is an issue for films released online but platforms should soon find a way to circumvent that, besides getting a sense of what works for digital-savvy audiences. This is a way to reach out to people in every corner of the world, many of whom are passionate about Indian films and don’t necessarily have access to them in theatres," Shaikh said.