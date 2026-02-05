Has southern cinema fallen prey to Bollywood’s high ticket pricing?
Summary
While some agree that southern audiences are averse to price hikes, others point out that the content is to blame as well
Unreasonably high ticket pricing, long seen as a tactic used largely by Bollywood film-makers to bolster openings, has now crept into southern cinema, with disappointing results.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story