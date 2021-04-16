Southern cinemas see first signs of trouble

Moreover, Tamil Nadu, which has already capped theatre occupancies at 50%, is running short on movies featuring big stars, which are the only offerings drawing crowds. Smaller Tamil films have seen little to no returns so far post the pandemic. Two Telugu films, Love Story and Tuck Jagdish have recently pushed releases in light of rising cases, reflecting the current sentiment with producers getting jittery in the region. The south has, so far, managed to churn out money-spinners after theatre were allowed to reopen late last year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}