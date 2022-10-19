Southern film industries line up mythological, historical movies

“The dominant theme for all filmmakers, including those in the south is to appeal to pan-India audiences now and while the Hindutva wave has been late to be caught on to in the south, this (the trend of mythological and historical films) is a nod to the phenomenon," said senior journalist Ram Karan. There are two related streams of influence playing out in south Indian cinema at the moment, Karan said, one is the larger-than-life fantasy spectacle on the lines of Game of Thrones or Hollywood’s superhero films, that has found huge draw since the Baahubali franchise. And two, the need to go beyond native geographies and bring Hindi-speaking audiences in states as diverse as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar on board. The scale of economics is at play here. “The costs of making these films are so high that investment can’t be recovered from the home market alone," Karan pointed out.

