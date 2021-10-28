NEW DELHI : Theatre owners and trade experts are attributing the unexpectedly high box office collections of recent South Indian language films to the pent-up demand among audiences who have returned to cinemas for fare that ordinarily may not have got such traction. Recently, Telugu films such as Seetimaarr , Love Story and Jathi Ratnalu have featured actors who are complete newcomers, or those whose pre-covid releases had performed below par.

The Hindi market, which is expected to bounce back post Diwali, could throw up similar results, film trade analysts said, necessitating the release of both big and small films.

Even after the first covid 19 wave last year, actors such as Pawan Kalyan and Ravi Teja, whose film release before covid had not met expectations, had seen box office hits such as Vakeel Saab and Krack.

All these seemingly ‘surprise hits’ are an actual reflection of the inherent demand and excitement among viewers to return to the big screen, said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, at ticketing site BookMyShow. People want to watch stars in the traditional theatre setting, want to get out of the prolonged confinement at home to return "to the social, movie-watching experience on the silver screen with their friends and family", he said.

This, coupled with a good storyline, compelling work by cast and crew within the restrictions induced by the pandemic, has worked to serve rich content to longing cine-goers, Saksena added. “More significant, flexibility in the selection criteria for movies and content to be watched in theatres is something we have noticed among audiences across states," he said.

While the south of India has traditionally had a larger appetite for big-screen entertainment, the performance of some recent films has exceeded expectations, agreed Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer, PVR Pictures. “People are dying to get back for commercial content and that is a big factor for these films surprising everyone," Gianchandani said. Tamil star Vijay, who has had an impeccable run at the box office over the past five to six years, even saw his January release Master beat the opening records of some pre-covid hits such as Darbar, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior.

Pent-up demand notwithstanding, film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said there is no draw for half-baked stories and the films in question have worked because of content and not just the presence of stars. “Everyone needs the validation of theatrical release and once things stabilize, even the Hindi market should see smaller films making their way to cinemas though audiences have been well exposed to OTT," Johar said.

Saksena added that audiences in northern India are open to a lot more viewing styles and options than their southern peers, which should serve well for creators experimenting in the coming months, such as with popular horror comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that comes nearly 15 years after the original and features a completely different star cast led by Kartik Aaryan.

“The reason for these movies doing well was the content, and because the makers took a decision to release them even during these times and set a great example. We are happy that such chances were taken and the same will work and should work for the Hindi film industry as well," Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas said.

Along with unexpectedly great reception to some films, independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai pointed out that the collapse of unappreciated content has also been accelerated post covid. “Earlier, films could somehow sustain for the first week. But now, if there is no positive word-of-mouth, by Monday, there is nobody in theatres," Pillai said.

