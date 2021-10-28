Southern film industries throw up surprise hits thanks to pent-up demand

While the south of India has traditionally had a larger appetite for big-screen entertainment, the performance of some recent films has exceeded expectations, agreed Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer, PVR Pictures. “People are dying to get back for commercial content and that is a big factor for these films surprising everyone," Gianchandani said. Tamil star Vijay, who has had an impeccable run at the box office over the past five to six years, even saw his January release Master beat the opening records of some pre-covid hits such as Darbar, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior.

