The rise of Hollywood-style cinematic universes in southern films

Southern film industries are moving beyond sequels to build expansive cinematic universes, with characters and storylines crossing over, mirroring a model long adopted by Hollywood and now increasingly by Bollywood.

Filmmakers like Lokesh Kanagaraj, Prashanth Neel, and Prasanth Varma are creating action and superhero films that remain connected but feature different characters, introducing southern cinema fans to the well-known model of cinematic universes.

The Lokesh Cinematic Universe, including Tamil-language action thriller films such as Kaithi, Vikram and Leo, will soon launch sequels to the existing movies, besides a new project starring Suriya titled Rolex, already introduced in Vikram. Prashanth Neel, on the other hand, is set to connect the KGF and Salaar franchises, featuring Kannada star Yash and Telugu actor Prabhas respectively.

Meanwhile, Prasanth Varma who released Telugu mythological superhero flick Hanu-Man last year, has already announced a sequel Jai Hanuman besides another film called Simba.

Bollywood has already spawned a cop universe including films like Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi and a horror comedy universe including Stree, Bhediya and Munjya, besides announcing new projects.

“Everyone wants to intelligently cash in on an existing big franchise," said Yusuf Shaikh, business head-feature films, distribution, acquisition and IPR management at Percept Pictures. “Even internationally, filmmakers have always tried to carry stories forward, because these movies are always easy to sell. Takers are available, be it satellite or digital rights."

However, unlike Hollywood, which doesn’t rely on big stars to put together multi-movie franchises, Indian films are still dependent on the most popular names across the language industries to lure people to cinemas, in turn, often inflating the cost of projects.

Especially if the previous instalment has been successful at the box office, it is common for the star's fee to go up for sequels and spin-offs. “It is a limitation that we have. Everyone from the viewer to the platforms and (OTT or satellite) buyers is crazy," Shaikh explained.

Star power

Everyone, including the southern language filmmakers are taking a leaf out of the Hollywood playbook, agreed film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar. He pointed out that Indian film franchises like Dhoom first introduced viewers to the idea of a few principal characters finding themselves in different situations and pitted against different antagonists, launching the idea of franchises in the country.

“Filmmakers have understood the value of reaching out to a wider audience base this way. That said, while lead actors playing pivotal parts in such universes can be easily changed in Hollywood, like say, a James Bond, in India, box office is a star-driven phenomenon," Johar emphasized.

To be sure, Bollywood sequels and films part of wider cinematic universes, have fared well, especially those released after the pandemic, setting an encouraging trend for southern cinema.

Titles like Sooryavanshi ( ₹196 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹434.70 crore), Drishyam 2 ( ₹240.54 crore), Gadar 2 ( ₹525.45 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹283.8 crore), Singham Again ( ₹268.35 crore), Stree 2 ( ₹627.02 crore) and Pathaan ( ₹543.05 crore) have set the cash registers ringing.

“Franchises make good business sense and are the most successful formula, at the moment. A Baahubali 2 did significantly better than Baahubali 1, so besides sequels, spin-offs and new characters are also a good tactic," independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said.