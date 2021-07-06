Southern film industry lost 1,000 crore during covid

“There is definite change (among southern audiences) and the old star craze is not there, though the impact may not be as strong as the north," Pillai said. Even big star films could see a drop in collections after the first weekend, going forward, Pillai said. At the same time, Mukesh Mehta, founder of Malayalam film production and distribution company E4 Entertainment pointed out that while everyone is noticing these big films, several small films may never even see the light of the day with no digital platform or satellite television channel ready to buy them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}