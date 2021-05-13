Southern film premieres keep streaming platforms going

Ajit Thakur, CEO, Telugu streaming service aha Video had admitted in an earlier interview to Mint that streaming services like theirs had pivoted to a direct-to-digital film release model during the lockdown last year. “The strategy, going forward, will be dual. Certain star films are better suited to theatres and should go to them first while more nuanced films can come to OTT platforms," he had said. aha has just premiered Telugu language thriller Thank You Brother, that went directly to the streaming platform.

