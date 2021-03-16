NEW DELHI: Ayushmann Khurranna’s family comedy Badhaai Ho is all set to be remade in Tamil, joining the the list of south Indian remakes of Bollywood hits. Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Pink will see a Telugu remake Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan this April while Kangana Ranaut’s Queen has already been remade in Tamil (That is Mahalakshmi), Paris Paris (Telugu), Kannada (Butterfly) and Malayalam (Zam Zam).

Filmmakers and industry experts say there is an appeal in multiple language remakes of these small, content-driven films even in this age of video streaming platforms where the original film is available with subtitles for audiences.

"With engaging commercial films such as these, a lot of ingredients are similar between Hindi and southern markets," filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who is also producing the Badhaai Ho remake had told Mint earlier. “A lot of the culture is the same, only certain nuances vary. You have to make sure you keep the nativity authentic," he had said.

Kapoor pointed out that, historically, blockbusters and star-driven films have been remade in multiple languages, be it Amitabh Bachchan-starrers such as Don and Hum or Kapoor’s own Mr. India. Picking up these niche subjects, experts say, shows a belief that audiences across India are ready for something new and out-of-the-box. Multiplexes provide space to smaller films and audiences across the country are looking beyond the usual tropes of star, song and dance.

Industry experts say the rights to remake a fresh box office success can come for Rs4-5 crore, bought either through a premium or by taking the original producer on board as a partner. However, it is getting tougher to acquire rights of south Indian hits because the filmmakers often want to cross over and make the Hindi version themselves, he said. For instance, Kabir Singh was made by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shahid Kapoor’s next—a Telugu sports drama titled Jersey—is being helmed by Gowtham Tinnanauri, who directed the original version.

