Southern filmmakers look at direct-to-TV premieres during covid

The TV premiere is viable for small-budget films, Sarkar said, which can then be followed by an OTT release, since the sales together help them easily recoup their ₹3-4 crore budgets. For the bigger budget films, especially in Hindi, streaming platforms are willing to pay nearly double the rates offered by TV channels, up to ₹60-65 crore in some cases, explaining why the more mainstream vehicles would prefer to go first to OTT if theatrical release is not possible.

