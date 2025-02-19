Southern films set to challenge Bollywood dominance during major festivals, long weekends
SummaryThe past theatrical success of pan-India southern films shows inroads into the Hindi belt are possible, and their prospects brighten further when top A-listers such as Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan Bollywood are missing from the Bollywood line-up
The phenomenal pan-India success of movies such as Baahubali, RRR, KGF and Kantara appear to have emboldened southern producers to now consider releasing their films on major festivals such as Diwali and Eid as well as long weekends, which have typically been the preserve of Bollywood flicks.