Southern films build franchises modelled after Marvel Universe

After the massive success of Baahubali and more recently KGF, South Indian filmmakers are creating large-scale, action-packed film franchises modelled after Hollywood’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has a second part in the works, while the climax of KGF 2 clearly signalled a third instalment. KGF director Prashanth Neel is already working on another film titled Salaar starring Prabhas, whose plot will come together with KGF to create a Marvel-inspired universe of action heroes.
With budgets over Rs. 200 crore, trade experts said southern filmmakers have sensed the pulse of the audience and will milk the franchise business. The sequel KGF 2 enjoyed a 20-30% bump in collections thanks to a established fan base.
Southern filmmakers are inspired by the old Marvel formula which involves playing with characters and create story links to build a franchise. “The south is generally making more films better attuned to a theatre experience. Once they taste success, they take a film to the next level. Since its very difficult for a film to find audience love in the first place, once you do, you should never leave it. Instead branch out and maximize its potential," said independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan.
While Hindi cinema too has come up with its share of franchises, be it Dhoom or Krrish, the going has been slow for them, with the films spaced out by several years. Consequently, film trade experts are betting more on southern filmmakers whose work is clearly eating into Bollywood’s market.
Film producer and distributor Sunny Khanna said it only makes sense to come up with a second instalment when the previous film has done well, because audiences are likely to be keen to watch it. “It happened to Baahubali 2 and then KGF 2, and the makers of Pushpa are aware of how much anticipation there is for the film. People are already asking about KGF 3 and whether there will be a sequel to RRR," Khanna said.
Calling the value of established franchises pure gold, independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai referred to recent Malayalam mystery thriller CBI 5: The Brain starring Mammootty, the fifth instalment of the CBI film series, that started in 1988 and is still going strong. “Even the latest film is a huge success. A lot of the brand value of the films depends on the actors involved. If they individually remain active at the box office, the films will have potential," Pillai pointed out.
Audiences are now technologically savvy and keep track of news, reviews and updates across social media networks and platforms like YouTube, said Pranav Garg, managing director of Maya Palace, a two-screen cinema in Muzaffarnagar, who feels a film like KGF 3 will definitely reap the fruits of previous instalments of the franchise, and emerge as big as ‘any Salman Khan blockbuster’ which so far, has remained the Bollywood benchmark of appealing to the lowest common denominator.