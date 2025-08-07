Getting d(r)ubbed: Recent southern films fall out of favour in Hindi-speaking belt, struggle for a hit
The popularity of Tamil and Telugu films in Hindi-speaking regions is waning. Experts attribute this to excessive hype and poor content.
Dubbed versions of southern films, especially Tamil and Telugu movies, appear to be losing their fizz in the Hindi-speaking belt. Recent titles including Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life (Tamil) and Game Changer (Telugu) have performed below par, raking in less than a 10th of earlier blockbusters from the south.