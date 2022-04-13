Southern films ‘K.G.F:2 ,’ ‘Beast’ set for clash, eye massive openings

Rajendar Singh Jyala, chief programming officer, INOX Leisure, said while K.G.F has an advantage of being a sequel to a hugely successful film and may follow the same trajectory as Baahubali 2, Beast will dominate screens and mind space in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, where Vijay has a huge fan following. With blockbusters like Master, Bigil, Sarkar and Mersal, he has not seen a flop since 2015. “Beast is the biggest film of the year for us and K.G.F has been completely overshadowed here. We’re expecting five absolutely packed days," Rakesh Gowthaman, managing director, Vettri Theatres in Chennai, said.