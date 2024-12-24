Industry
Southern language box office in 2024 may rise 15%, lifted by Malayalam flicks
SummaryWith hits like Manjummel Boys, Aadujeevitham-The Goat Life, Premalu, Aavesham, Vashangalkku Shesham and Brahmyugam, Malayalam cinema witnessed an extraordinary year, with gross collections of ₹743 crore between January and June alone.
Box-office collection for movies released across the four southern languages—Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam—in 2024 is likely to be 10-15% higher than last year's ₹5,110 crore, trade experts said.
