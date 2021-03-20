Southern language films continue impressive theatrical run

NEW DELHI: Telugu comedy drama Jathi Ratnalu has consolidated recovery in south Indian movie business, by grossing over Rs44 crore worldwide at the end of its first week in theatres. The film had made Rs5 crore on its opening day, building on the success of its previous Telugu offerings, A1 Express which had made around Rs5 crore in its opening weekend, and Uppena.

Directed by Anudeep KV, Jathi Ratnalu stars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Faria Abdullah in lead roles while Murali Sharma and Naresh play supporting roles.

Good news for India’s ailing cinema business had come from south Indian cinema earlier this year. The Pongal weekend had brought cheer, with Tamil superstar Vijay’s film Master notching up Rs100 crore in an extended weekend, according to trade website Box Office India. The actor’s home territory Tamil Nadu led the way with opening day earnings of Rs20.50 crore. In fact, Master’s total Rs35 crore first day collections were the seventh highest ever for a film made in the south Indian language after Baahubali - The Conclusion, Saaho, 2.0, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Kabali and Baahubali - The Beginning.

“The results are extraordinary considering the pandemic and it shows that mass crowds are ready to come to theatres when there is something that appeals to them. The Tamil and Telugu markets are leading the way, they may not be performing to their optimum but films can be released (there) without the fear of not getting an audience," Box Office India had said in a blog on the opening of Master.

The other big Pongal release, Ravi Teja’s Telugu language film Krack had also opened well, earning around Rs12.5 crore worldwide on its first day, making it the actor’s biggest opener so far. Several theatre owners in north India demanded that the film also be dubbed in Hindi, to have some additional content available for showcasing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via