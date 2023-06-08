Amazon Prime Video to stream Telugu film ‘Custody’1 min read 08 Jun 2023, 10:45 AM IST
The period political action thriller written and directed by Venkat Prabhu stars Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy, Priyamani, R. Sarathkumar and Sampath Raj. It was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages.
New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video will stream Telugu film Custody on 9 June. The period political action thriller written and directed by Venkat Prabhu stars Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy, Priyamani, R. Sarathkumar and Sampath Raj. It was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages.
