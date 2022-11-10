Southern star Amala Paul to be seen in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’1 min read . 12:41 PM IST
Actor Amala Paul, known for her work in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema, will be seen in Ajay Devgn directed Bholaa. A remake of Tamil action thriller Kaithi, Bholaa will also feature Tabu. The original starred Karthi in the lead, along with Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena in pivotal roles. Dream Warrior Pictures, producers of Kaithi, will co-produce the Hindi remake.
The past few months have seen several actors breach linguistic and geographical borders to debut in films not in their native tongues.
While south Indian actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Vijay Sethupathi and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Hindi films, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Deepika Padukone are working in what are primarily Telugu language films. The transition is part of the move to create films for pan-India audiences made either by Bollywood or southern film studios but to be released in multiple dubbed languages for reach across markets.
While Hindi film actors have realised the appeal of large-scale south Indian language films, actors from down south are also keen to look beyond their core base. Prabhas’s Adipurush and an untitled film with Padukone, and Deverakonda’s Liger produced by Karan Johar are a few titles that have seen or will see actors crossing over to other languages.
SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise had shown the way for Telugu and Tamil films to penetrate into the Hindi heartland including small towns in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and more recent films have built on the trend. Released late December, the dubbed Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise-Part One, had made over Rs. 100 crore, with Maharashtra and Gujarat driving the business. This was Arjun’s first release in the Hindi market and had released without any marketing or promotional buzz.