The success of pan-India films originally made in southern languages such as Baahubali, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Pushpa 2: The Rule , among others, has benefited the stars featuring in them in multiple ways. Names such as Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Yash, among others, have seen brand endorsement fees skyrocket, with many making between ₹7.5-8 crore per deal. Further, engagement on their social media has also grown manifold, making them a lucrative option for brands and other collaborations. Entertainment industry experts say the next step for them, close on the heels of Hindi film stars, is to invest in or launch their start-ups and turn them into viable business models given their broad fan base.

“South Indian stars are now viewed as powerful connectors who can bridge regional loyalty with national appeal, making them an irresistible choice for brands aiming for pan-India recognition. Today, southern stars aren’t just regional icons—they’re national powerhouses reshaping the brand endorsement game with their universal appeal," Rajnish Rawat, co-founder of digital marketing agency Social Pill, said. This transformation is evident across sectors like FMCG, fintech, e-commerce and lifestyle, Rawat added, where southern stars have become the preferred choice for brands. Their grounded persona and ability to connect with diverse audiences—from urban metros to tier-two and three cities—make them ideal ambassadors for companies seeking to expand their reach and build cultural resonance across India.

“As a result, the brand fees of these actors have naturally escalated. Previously, their value was evaluated based on the impact in a specific state or region. Today, their worth is measured on a national scale, with marketers now recognizing that putting Allu Arjun’s face in a northern state assures as much recall as it does for any other Hindi actor," Harikrishnan Pillai, chief executive officer and co-founder of digital marketing agency TheSmallBigIdea, said. Brands are now spoilt for choice, with southern stars like Allu Arjun and Yash standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their Bollywood counterparts. One of the early movers, Frooti, signed Ram Charan alongside Alia Bhatt, leveraging their pan-India appeal. Allu Arjun’s association with Thums Up or Yash’s deal with Pepsi reflects their growing appeal in southern and northern markets.

The pan-India success of these films has amplified the social media clout of Southern stars. Their followings have surged across platforms like Instagram and Twitter, transforming them into powerful digital influencers. This increased visibility has created a feedback loop where their film and brand successes bolster each other. Additionally, brands are capitalizing on this by creating integrated campaigns where these stars drive online and offline engagement, ensuring maximum reach. Riddhi Chhabria Asrani, founder and chief executive of All Stars Digital, a digital marketing agency, said many southern actors are rumoured to charge eight times their previous pre-2020 fee for brand collaborations. This shift is primarily driven by these actors' immense popularity in India and internationally, thanks to the widespread success of films like Baahubali, RRR, Pushpa and KGF.

“Stars like Allu Arjun and Prabhas have quite a follower base on Instagram thanks to their pan-India appeal. Their interactions with fans across regions for film promotions have made them even more appealing to brands. Sponsored posts, collaborations and viral moments from their films keep their online influence growing, making them the first choice for digital-first campaigns," Sahil Chopra, founder and chief of marketing agency ICubesWire, agreed.

To be sure, the pan-India success of South Indian stars has unlocked diverse revenue streams. From high-profile public appearances to collaborations with global brands, their appeal extends beyond traditional film roles. Many stars are now exploring personal product lines, launching lifestyle brands, and even stepping into co-productions to capitalize on their growing influence. Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda launching his fashion brand Rowdy Wear and KGF star Yash’s perfume line Villain are some examples of such initiatives, according to Shubhangi Bhatia, a strategy consultant at BOD Consulting.

Vishal Agrahari, vice president of paid media buying and planning at BC Web Wise, a digital marketing agency, added that several new revenue streams have emerged for successful South Indian actors. Many are venturing into digital content creation, launching their own YouTube channels, and engaging with fans directly. Their pan-India popularity has also increased demand for live events and concerts, generating substantial revenue.

Momentum also extends to influencers

Further, this momentum isn't just limited to actors—it extends to influencers as well. The pan-India success of these films has had a profound impact on the social media presence of influencers too. Content, regardless of region, is now drawing attention from across the country, breaking language barriers and resonating with a diverse audience, according to Avi Chanodia, co-founder of CREATE, an influencer marketing and talent management agency.

"The entertainment industry is witnessing an evolution where southern cinema is defining India's cultural landscape. This extends far beyond box office success, creating a dynamic shift in how brands and audiences engage with southern talent. Their digital presence has become a powerhouse of influence, where authentic content and genuine fan interactions create vibrant communities that brands actively pursue," Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder and chief executive officer of digital agency White Rivers Media, said.