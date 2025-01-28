Southern stars benefit with plum brand deals, social media presence post box office success
SummaryThe success of pan-India films has transformed southern stars into national icons, boosting their brand endorsement fees and social media following. Experts highlight their ability to connect with diverse audiences, making them lucrative choices for brands looking to expand their reach across India.
The success of pan-India films originally made in southern languages such as Baahubali, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Pushpa 2: The Rule, among others, has benefited the stars featuring in them in multiple ways. Names such as Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Yash, among others, have seen brand endorsement fees skyrocket, with many making between ₹7.5-8 crore per deal. Further, engagement on their social media has also grown manifold, making them a lucrative option for brands and other collaborations. Entertainment industry experts say the next step for them, close on the heels of Hindi film stars, is to invest in or launch their start-ups and turn them into viable business models given their broad fan base.