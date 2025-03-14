For years, South Indian cinema has thrived on a theatrical-first model, with a fiercely loyal audience that made the big screen the ultimate platform for stardom. Unlike Bollywood, where actors transitioned seamlessly between films and over-the-top (OTT), the South Indian star system remained firmly anchored in the theatrical experience.

But that’s changing fast. South Indian stars who have long been used to the strong theatre-going culture of the region are taking their first few steps towards streaming content. With mainstream names like Trisha, Keerthy Suresh, Vijay Sethupathi and Dulquer Salman featuring in OTT originals and those like Nayanthara also appearing in documentaries, entertainment industry experts say the popularity of southern content on streaming platforms is playing a role, as is the need for these actors to stay relevant among younger audiences, especially between film releases. Older stars, however, have refrained from any OTT appearances.

“The South Indian film industry, particularly in Tamil and Telugu markets, has a strong mass appeal. The theatrical business, backed by robust regional distribution networks, was lucrative enough for A-list actors to focus purely on the big screen. The fear was that OTT might dilute their larger-than-life image, a crucial element of their fan base’s devotion," Rajnish Rawat, co-founder, Social Pill, a digital marketing agency, said.

Over time, OTT has shifted from an alternative to a mainstream powerhouse, driven by three key factors, Rawat added. Post-pandemic audience behaviour has made digital content indispensable, even in theatre-dominant markets. Bigger budgets and premium storytelling now rival theatrical productions, as seen in The Family Man and Farzi. Most importantly, a new business model offers southern stars guaranteed paychecks, global reach and creative freedom—a compelling alternative to box-office uncertainty.

Entertainment industry experts point out that unlike the traditional film model—where earnings come from fixed fees, theatrical revenue shares and satellite rights—OTT offers upfront fixed payments, ensuring predictable income. With shorter commitments than films, actors can take on multiple projects annually, making the trade-off lucrative. While OTT salaries don’t yet match theatrical paychecks for A-list stars, its financial stability and global reach make it an increasingly attractive option.

Huge paychecks

Film actors in the south usually take home huge paychecks, often a big chunk of a movie’s budget, Sahil Chopra, founder and chief executive officer of marketing agency ICubesWire, pointed out. Web series don’t pay as much in comparison, but OTT platforms now offer big money to bring in popular faces. While it may not match what they make from films, a hit web series can increase their value and bring them more fans, Chopra said.

A southern movie producer who did not wish to be named said theatrical business is at a crossroads, with projects frequently deferred or meeting with lukewarm response in cinemas. “Actors can’t sit at home. Or else, people will forget them," the producer said.

Southern movie stars are known for commanding high fees in theatrical films, driven by their immense fan following and box office pull. However, regarding OTT content, such high compensation structures may not always be viable, agreed Chandrashekhar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India. “Despite this, the surge in OTT viewership for Southern language content has motivated many top stars to explore digital platforms. A major driving factor is the expanding audience beyond regional boundaries," Mantha said.

Amazon Prime Video reports that 50% of the viewership for Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films comes from outside their respective home states, highlighting a growing national and international demand for South Indian cinema. “Additionally, OTT platforms offer unparalleled global reach, allowing southern stars to connect with a much wider audience than traditional theatrical releases. The rising trend of dubbed content in multiple languages has further contributed to increased viewership, making OTT an attractive platform for stars looking to expand their market presence," Mantha added.