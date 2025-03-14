Southern stars turn to OTT as medium gains strength
SummaryThe South Indian film industry is adapting to the rise of OTT platforms, with stars like Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salman venturing into streaming content. This shift is fuelled by changing audience behaviours and the promise of financial stability and broader exposure.
For years, South Indian cinema has thrived on a theatrical-first model, with a fiercely loyal audience that made the big screen the ultimate platform for stardom. Unlike Bollywood, where actors transitioned seamlessly between films and over-the-top (OTT), the South Indian star system remained firmly anchored in the theatrical experience.