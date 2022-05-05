Southern studios take a slice of business from their remakes for northern markets

Independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said southern producers have understood the monetization opportunity in the north and are tapping into the solid distribution networks and expertise of Bollywood. The Hindi versions of Baahubali and KGF have benefited from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-owned Excel Entertainment coming on board as presenters. “No producer wants to sell the rights and exit anymore. They want to continue to be in the limelight, take a share in all profits and make sure their brand gets a boost in the northern market," Pillai pointed out.