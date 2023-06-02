Home/ Industry / Media/  Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse earns $17million, marks second best preview night for an animated film
 2 min read Livemint 02 Jun 2023, 08:35 PM IST

Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse is a sequel to the 2018 hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with a budget of $100 million and a runtime of 140 minutes. It is expected to recover its budget in the first weekend itself.

(Clockwise from bottom left) A panel from the 2004 Spider-Man: India comic series; Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014); Uncle Ben and Aunt May in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002); the villainous Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Green Goblin in Spider-Man (2002); Spider-Man avatars from ...Into The SpiderVerse (2018); Pavitr Prabhakar in a poster for ...Across The Spider-Verse (2023); the first issue of the standalone Spider-Man comic, released in 1963 and reprinted in 2022.

The much awaited Sony Animations' movie Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse hit the theatres on 2 June. According to reports the movie minted over 100 crore ($17M) on its opening day. 

According to Deadline, Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse has earned the accolade of second best preview night ever for an animated movie after Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 ($18.5M) from June 2018.

The preview earnings of Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse is way more than what its predecessor Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse, did on its Thursday night, which was $3.5M before a $12.6M Friday and $35.3M 3-day opening.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a budget of $100 million, the popularity of the animated film is signaling that it will recover its budget in the first weekend.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is a sequel to the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was a humongous success and collected around $400 million worldwide. The first part of the film won the 2019 Oscars in the Best Animated Feature category.

Notably, Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse is a rare Marvel animated movie. It is also the longest running animation movie of all-time with a runtime of 140 minutes.

Other animated movies which have such long runtime include- Funimation/Kyoto Animation’s Violent Evergarden which is placed seventh along with Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse. The animated movie with the longest runtime is Sunao Katabuchi’s In This Corner (And Other Corners) of the World at 168 minutes.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse carries everything that made its prequel so compelling, from great storytelling to eye-popping graphical designs.

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. 

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence.

But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask – it’s how you wear it that makes you a hero.

Updated: 02 Jun 2023, 08:35 PM IST
