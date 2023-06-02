Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse earns $17million, marks second best preview night for an animated film2 min read 02 Jun 2023, 08:35 PM IST
Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse is a sequel to the 2018 hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with a budget of $100 million and a runtime of 140 minutes. It is expected to recover its budget in the first weekend itself.
The much awaited Sony Animations' movie Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse hit the theatres on 2 June. According to reports the movie minted over ₹100 crore ($17M) on its opening day.
