The much-awaited Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is set to be released for the worldwide audience on 2 June. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a budget of $100 million, the popularity of the animated film is signaling that it will recover its budget in the first weekend.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is a sequel to the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was a humongous success and collected around $400 million worldwide. The first part of the film won the 2019 Oscars in the Best Animated Feature category.

The Box office observers have claimed that the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is expected to make big during the first weekend only. While citing the success of its prequel, Deadline’s report said that the film is expected to earn around $150 million from global markets by Sunday.

Out of the total $150 million, around $60 million is expected from the global markets, an estimate which relies on the global popularity of the film. China is expected to be a significant contributor (around $20 million) to this overseas market's calculations.

In the domestic markets, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will likely achieve around $100 million during the first weekend.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse carries everything that made its prequel so compelling, from great storytelling to eye-popping graphical designs.

How Sony describes the film

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence. 

But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask – it’s how you wear it that makes you a hero.

 

 

 

 

Updated: 01 Jun 2023, 02:38 PM IST
