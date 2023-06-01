Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse likely to recover $100 million budget during first weekend2 min read 01 Jun 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is a sequel to the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was a humongous success and collected around $400 million worldwide
The much-awaited Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is set to be released for the worldwide audience on 2 June. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a budget of $100 million, the popularity of the animated film is signaling that it will recover its budget in the first weekend.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×