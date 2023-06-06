Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse rules Indian box office, becomes Sony's most successful animated release2 min read 06 Jun 2023, 08:43 AM IST
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has received the biggest opening weekend for an animated film in India.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has swung its way to an impressive triumph at the Indian box office. The animated superhero film has captured the hearts of audiences, achieving the distinction of the biggest opening weekend for an animated film in India.
