Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has swung its way to an impressive triumph at the Indian box office. The animated superhero film has captured the hearts of audiences, achieving the distinction of the biggest opening weekend for an animated film in India.

Since its release on June 1, the web-slinging adventure has catapulted itself into the prestigious double-digit club, earning a commendable net collection of ₹18.84 crore in India. Across the shores, the film has also swung into action, recording the second-highest opening weekend of the year in the United States.

This remarkable figure has more than doubled the opening weekend earnings of its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In a notable achievement, the animated film has secured the fifth position among the biggest opening weekend collections for Hollywood films in India in 2023 thus far.

Renowned film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the film's success, stating, "#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse fares very well in its extended Weekend 1… fares very well in its *extended* Weekend 1… Witnesses an upward trend on Sat and Sun… HIGHEST opening weekend for an animated film… Thu 4.20 cr, Fri 3.34 cr, Sat 5.19 cr, Sun 6.11 cr. Total: ₹ 18.84 cr Nett BOC."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has soared to unprecedented heights with its global opening, amassing a staggering $208.6 million in ticket sales. This extraordinary achievement not only solidifies its place as Sony's most successful animated release to date but also surpasses expectations with its remarkable international box office debut, as per Deadline.

Garnering an impressive $88.1 million, the film has exceeded the performance of its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, by a significant 2.8 times in like-for-like comparisons, excluding the Chinese market.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse released in India on June 1 in ten languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, and Bengali. Fans can look forward to another thrilling sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, slated for release in 2024.