Home/ Industry / Media/  Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse rules Indian box office, becomes Sony's most successful animated release
Back

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has swung its way to an impressive triumph at the Indian box office. The animated superhero film has captured the hearts of audiences, achieving the distinction of the biggest opening weekend for an animated film in India.

Since its release on June 1, the web-slinging adventure has catapulted itself into the prestigious double-digit club, earning a commendable net collection of 18.84 crore in India. Across the shores, the film has also swung into action, recording the second-highest opening weekend of the year in the United States.

This remarkable figure has more than doubled the opening weekend earnings of its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In a notable achievement, the animated film has secured the fifth position among the biggest opening weekend collections for Hollywood films in India in 2023 thus far.

Also Read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Box Office collections look promising, thanks to chemistry between Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal

Renowned film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the film's success, stating, "#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse fares very well in its extended Weekend 1… fares very well in its *extended* Weekend 1… Witnesses an upward trend on Sat and Sun… HIGHEST opening weekend for an animated film… Thu 4.20 cr, Fri 3.34 cr, Sat 5.19 cr, Sun 6.11 cr. Total: 18.84 cr Nett BOC."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has soared to unprecedented heights with its global opening, amassing a staggering $208.6 million in ticket sales. This extraordinary achievement not only solidifies its place as Sony's most successful animated release to date but also surpasses expectations with its remarkable international box office debut, as per Deadline.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan will continue visiting temples no matter what people say; here’s why

Garnering an impressive $88.1 million, the film has exceeded the performance of its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, by a significant 2.8 times in like-for-like comparisons, excluding the Chinese market.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse released in India on June 1 in ten languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, and Bengali. Fans can look forward to another thrilling sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, slated for release in 2024.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Jun 2023, 08:43 AM IST
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout