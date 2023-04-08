Marvel to release new ‘Spider-Man’ film in 10 languages

New Delhi: Marvel’s new animated superhero film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will release in 10 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali, on 2 June. It is a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It has been voiced by Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson and Issa Rae. It will clash in theatres with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

