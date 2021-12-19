'Spider-Man' bursts into theaters with $253 million domestic opening

Around the globe, ‘No Way Home’ generated an additional $334.2 million for a worldwide weekend total of $587.2 million

LOS ANGELES : "Spider-Man: No Way Home" racked up an estimated $253 million in US and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend, setting a pandemic-era record and ranking as the third-biggest domestic movie opening of all time, distributor Sony Corp said on Sunday.

Around the globe, "No Way Home" generated an additional $334.2 million for a worldwide weekend total of $587.2 million.

Around the globe, "No Way Home" generated an additional $334.2 million for a worldwide weekend total of $587.2 million. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The blockbuster returns provided a much-needed jolt to cinemas that have struggled to draw crowds during the COVID-19 crisis. The spread of the Omicron variant has sparked new concerns.

The movie stars Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero and Zendaya, as his girlfriend MJ, in the third film in a Spider-Man trilogy.