A number of big-ticket films that held on to releases in theatres owing to the pandemic are rushing to lock dates even if it means a box office clash with other major films, impacting revenue.

This month, several large films – the latest Spider-Man and Matrix films will premiere on the same day as Allu Arjun’s multilingual action flick Pushpa and sports drama ’83, respectively. These are all big-ticket releases. The Sankranthi weekend in January will see Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam clash with Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, only a week before which Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited RRR will hit screens. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha too will compete with period drama KGF, a popular franchise in April.

Clashes can lead to as much as 25-30% dent in the business of films, if not more, at the box office, said trade experts. The situation is further complicated after the pandemic with many viewers already strapped for cash and pushed into choosing films, especially when going out with families.

At least one film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has avoided a clash and has been moved to February to avoid releasing alongside RRR.

“The pandemic has hit the entertainment sector, specifically, cinemas, for over 18 months with the industry being the first to shut down and the last to open. Naturally, the consumption demand stoked by audiences’ eagerness to return to the big screen and producers wanting to maximize on holidays are among the reasons we are seeing some clashes," Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas at ticketing site BookMyShow said.

Rajendar Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure Ltd agreed there were clashes even before the pandemic but the number of titles pending for release are playing a big role in films arriving on the same day now. “Earlier if there were big films two weeks per month, we now foresee all four weeks in a row packed with high-profile titles," Jyala said.

Clearly, big films want to come at the most opportune times and many view holidays as weeks where people have more free time and also perhaps more spending capacity, Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas said. “In the short term, this is likely to be a good thing provided there isn’t clutter. Avoiding a clash can be a wise decision if the week is overloaded," Puri said.

Independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai pointed out that the bigger films will definitely bulldoze their way into getting the best terms and conditions. “Showcasing in single screens will depend on the power and positioning of local distributors but the multiplexes anyway go out of their way to give better terms to bigger films. A free run with multiple shows for at least two weeks is a must," Pillai said adding that RRR which arrives a week in advance, could dictate showcasing even for Sankranthi releases.

“It is a good idea to stagger releases since films releasing on the same dates especially during non-holiday periods will invariably eat into each other’s share. Some big films have moved their release dates from what was originally planned thus staggering the calendar well. But tactically the placement of a film vis-a-vis another, all boils down to the type of content that is on offer," Saksena said.

