Spider-Man, Matrix, ’83, Pushpa: Theatres brace for multiple box office clashes

Independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai pointed out that the bigger films will definitely bulldoze their way into getting the best terms and conditions. “Showcasing in single screens will depend on the power and positioning of local distributors but the multiplexes anyway go out of their way to give better terms to bigger films. A free run with multiple shows for at least two weeks is a must," Pillai said adding that RRR which arrives a week in advance, could dictate showcasing even for Sankranthi releases.