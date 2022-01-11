This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / Industry / Media / 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' continues its streak atop box office, beats ‘Sing 2’
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' continues its streak atop box office, beats ‘Sing 2’
1 min read.06:02 AM ISTBloomberg
'Spider-Man' starring Tom Holland brought in $32.6 million over its fourth weekend in the two countries
'Sing 2' took in $11.6 million for second place
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
“Spider-Man: No Way Home" continued its streak atop the U.S. and Canadian box office, beating “Sing 2" and newcomer “The 355."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“Spider-Man: No Way Home" continued its streak atop the U.S. and Canadian box office, beating “Sing 2" and newcomer “The 355."
Sony Group’s latest “Spider-Man" movie starring Tom Holland brought in $32.6 million over its fourth weekend in the two countries, Comscore Inc. said Monday. That beat the $27.5 million estimate of market researcher Boxoffice Pro.
“Sing 2," from Comcast Corp.’s Universal Pictures, took in $11.6 million for second place. “The 355," an action thriller also from Universal, generated $4.62 million in its domestic opening weekend.
Sony Group’s latest “Spider-Man" movie starring Tom Holland brought in $32.6 million over its fourth weekend in the two countries, Comscore Inc. said Monday. That beat the $27.5 million estimate of market researcher Boxoffice Pro.
“Sing 2," from Comcast Corp.’s Universal Pictures, took in $11.6 million for second place. “The 355," an action thriller also from Universal, generated $4.62 million in its domestic opening weekend.
Heading into the weekend, “No Way Home" had amassed more than $1.3 billion globally, generating enthusiasm within the industry even with a surge in coronavirus cases. But the blockbuster remains a pandemic-era outlier. No other Hollywood film topped $775 million worldwide last year, according to Box Office Mojo.
The theater industry may be facing another winner-take-all year in 2022, with sure-fire crowd-pleasers like “The Batman" and “Mission: Impossible 7" filling seats, while other films struggle to find an audience.
“The 355" is a rare espionage thriller that stars a diverse cast of female actors, the youngest of whom is 38. The film is about a CIA agent played by Jessica Chastain who aligns with a rival German agent, a former MI6 ally and a psychologist to try to recover a secret weapon. “The 355" also features Lupita Nyong’o and Penelope Cruz.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!