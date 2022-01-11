'Spider-Man: No Way Home' continues its streak atop box office, beats ‘Sing 2’

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" continued its streak atop the U.S. and Canadian box office, beating "Sing 2" and newcomer "The 355."

Sony Group’s latest “Spider-Man" movie starring Tom Holland brought in $32.6 million over its fourth weekend in the two countries, Comscore Inc. said Monday. That beat the $27.5 million estimate of market researcher Boxoffice Pro.

"Sing 2," from Comcast Corp.'s Universal Pictures, took in $11.6 million for second place. "The 355," an action thriller also from Universal, generated $4.62 million in its domestic opening weekend.

Heading into the weekend, “No Way Home" had amassed more than $1.3 billion globally, generating enthusiasm within the industry even with a surge in coronavirus cases. But the blockbuster remains a pandemic-era outlier. No other Hollywood film topped $775 million worldwide last year, according to Box Office Mojo.

The theater industry may be facing another winner-take-all year in 2022, with sure-fire crowd-pleasers like “The Batman" and “Mission: Impossible 7" filling seats, while other films struggle to find an audience.

"The 355" is a rare espionage thriller that stars a diverse cast of female actors, the youngest of whom is 38. The film is about a CIA agent played by Jessica Chastain who aligns with a rival German agent, a former MI6 ally and a psychologist to try to recover a secret weapon. "The 355" also features Lupita Nyong'o and Penelope Cruz.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.