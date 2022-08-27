Marvel superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home will re-release in Indian cinemas in English and Hindi with additional footage on 2 September. It is the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film was directed by Jon Watts and stars Tom Holland along with Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. When released in December 2021, it had made over Rs. 218 crore at the box office.

At Rs. 33 crore, the superhero flick had notched up the second highest opening day of all time for a Hollywood film in India after Avengers: Endgame, also beating the first day earnings of Akshay Kumar’s Diwali release Sooryavanshi that had made Rs. 26.11 crore.

The business may not have been exactly like pre-pandemic times thanks to restrictions in several states such as Maharashtra then but trade website Box Office India had said the Marvel film had made solid gains in Hindi-speaking territories such as Mumbai and Delhi/Uttar Pradesh.

Hollywood has emerged as a bigger brand in India post-covid. While the large-scale, tentpole films are doing better than expected, even the smaller films are clicking very well, according to trade experts. To be sure, the biggest challenge for Hollywood films in India is that American studios only go to DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives)-compliant theatres. DCI is a joint venture of several film studios, including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros, to set up a common set of requirements that ensure a high and uniform standard of digital cinema viewing.