'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to re-release in India on 2 September
When released in December 2021, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ had made over Rs. 218 crore at the box office.
Marvel superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home will re-release in Indian cinemas in English and Hindi with additional footage on 2 September. It is the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).